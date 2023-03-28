JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Residents in the Mississippi Delta are in desperate need of supplies after tornadoes ripped through multiple counties on Friday, March 24.

On Tuesday, people donated items, including water, diapers, and food, at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.

For one donor, she said the kindness of others helped get her through a difficult situation.

“Well, my apartment was flooded in 2003, and I had so many people who stepped up to help me out and get me through a hard time. And so any time there’s an opportunity to help out somebody else in a similar situation, I like to do that,” she said.

There are multiple locations in Mississippi, including the Jackson metro, that are accepting donations for the tornado victims.