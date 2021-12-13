Tornado relief supplies drive for Kentucky being held in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Powers Fire and Rescue is holding an emergency relief supplies drive for those affected by the recent tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Neighbors are encouraged to donate the following items:
- Non-perishable food
- Bottled water
- Sports drinks
- Cleaning supplies
- Flashlights and batteries
- Manual can openers
- Paper goods
- Bathroom supplies
- Baby diapers
- Baby formula
- Everyday household items
- Unwrapped toys for Christmas
No clothing donations are being requested at this time.
“These tornado survivors need our help and residents of Jones County and the Pine Belt have a great history of helping others during disasters,” said Powers Fire Chief Joey Davis.
Powers will also offer to deliver other donations raised by churches, businesses, organizations and more for free to Kentucky.
Drop-off locations and times are as follows:
- B&C Mobile Homes: 1513 Highway 84 East in Laurel. Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m.-noon.
- United Way of the Pine Belt: 401 West Oak Street in Laurel. Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- Jones County Sheriff’s Department: 419 Yates Avenue in Laurel. Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
The supplies are being delivered for free by an 18-wheeler on Monday, December 20.