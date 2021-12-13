Tornado relief supplies drive for Kentucky being held in Jones County

Martin Bolton (L) and shop owner Danny Wagner try to shut off a leaking gas meter after his automobile repair shop was destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, on December 11, 2021. Tornadoes ripped through half a dozen states overnight Friday into Saturday, leaving at least 50 people feared dead in a devastated city in Kentucky and around 100 trapped in a partially collapsed Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Photo by John Amis/Agence France Presse/AFP via Getty Images)

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Powers Fire and Rescue is holding an emergency relief supplies drive for those affected by the recent tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Neighbors are encouraged to donate the following items:

Non-perishable food

Bottled water

Sports drinks

Cleaning supplies

Flashlights and batteries

Manual can openers

Paper goods

Bathroom supplies

Baby diapers

Baby formula

Everyday household items

Unwrapped toys for Christmas

No clothing donations are being requested at this time.

“These tornado survivors need our help and residents of Jones County and the Pine Belt have a great history of helping others during disasters,” said Powers Fire Chief Joey Davis.

Powers will also offer to deliver other donations raised by churches, businesses, organizations and more for free to Kentucky.

Drop-off locations and times are as follows:

B&C Mobile Homes : 1513 Highway 84 East in Laurel. Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m.-noon.

: 1513 Highway 84 East in Laurel. Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m.-noon. United Way of the Pine Belt : 401 West Oak Street in Laurel. Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

: 401 West Oak Street in Laurel. Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Jones County Sheriff’s Department: 419 Yates Avenue in Laurel. Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

The supplies are being delivered for free by an 18-wheeler on Monday, December 20.