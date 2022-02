RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County EOC announced the safe room in Brandon has opened for Tuesday, February 22.

Leaders said the shelter will remain open until the tornado watch has been canceled. The tornado watch was issued for Hinds, Rankin, Madison, Yazoo, Holmes, Attala, Leake, and Scott counties until midnight.

The safe room is located 651 Marquette Road.