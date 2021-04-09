Tornado touches down in Rankin County

Video Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff Bryan Bailey
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – A spotter confirmed a tornado touched down in Rankin County Friday night. The severe storms also brought hail to the area.
The tornado moved northeastward toward the Rankin/Scott County line. Bobby Pearson, a 12 News viewer, shared video of the storm in Pelahatchie.
Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said trees and powerlines fell on a mobile home and vehicle at Lake Harbor. A tree was also reported down in the Castlewoods neighborhood.
The tornado also caused an event at the Brandon Amphitheater to be canceled.
