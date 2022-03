STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) police reported storm damage on the Starkville campus on Tuesday, March 22.

A picture from the police department showed a tree down on Hardy Road near Lee Boulevard. Police also said power lines were down in the area.

Thousands of power outages have been reported in Mississippi due to the severe weather. Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.