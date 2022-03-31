JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wednesday’s severe storms caused damage in many areas. Knocked down trees, power lines and more caused significant problems for Mississippians.

Some of that damage occurred in Hinds County. West Jackson neighbors shared their severe storm experiences. One neighbor described the moment when a tree crushed their home.

“I heard something say, ‘Boom,’ then I heard something say, ‘Room.’ It got louder and louder. At the time, the tree fell on the back of my house. We had to take cover. I was in the bathroom of my house. I had to run because I was scared,” said Jackson neighbor Devetory Whitaker.

“That tree there. When it fell, I was kind of scared. For a minute, I thought someone fell. It was the tree, and it shook me up,” said Jackson neighbor Joshua Phillips.

The Jackson’s Public Works director said crews assessed the damage Thursday morning.