TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Goodyear said the Cooper Tire plant in Tupelo is nearly back to full production after the facility was hit by a tornado.

The Daily Journal reported the plant was affected by the tornado on April 1, 2023. Large sections of roofing atop the plant sustained heavy damage during the storm that blew through Tupelo.

Tire production at the facility resumed in June, and the plant was near full production at the end of July.

Officials said Goodyear continued to pay its 1,7000 employees during the down time.

The company said that insurance will repay at least some of the property damage and lost business after Goodyear pays the first $15 million in losses. Goodyear said a “significant portion” of the lost business would be repaid by insurance, but payments aren’t reflected in its projections of lost sales and income.

Goodyear bought Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. for $2.8 billion in 2021.

The Tupelo plant opened in 1984 and is the second-largest production facility in Goodyear’s North American network, according to Modern Tire Dealer. The trade magazine estimates the plant produces about 42,000 tires per day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.