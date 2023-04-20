TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – A Tupelo tire plant has started to release its inventory to distributors and retailers after being hit by a tornado on April 1.

The Daily Journal reported production at the Cooper Tire and Rubber plant was at a standstill for about two weeks.

According to Goodyear Tire and Rubber officials, “around-the-clock remediation efforts are progressing” at the plant.

Cooper Tire and Rubber Company was acquired by the manufacturing giant Goodyear in 2021.

Large sections of roofing atop the plant sustained heavy damage during the early morning storm that blew through Tupelo, which is about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southeast of Memphis.

The Tupelo plant is the second-largest production facility for Goodyear’s North American network, according to Modern Tire Dealer. The trade magazine estimates the plant produces about 42,000 tires per day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.