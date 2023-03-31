CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After a deadly tornado passed through Carroll County, three family members were found dead.

The county was left in pieces after the fatal storm roared through last Friday.

Survivors said 54-year-old Helen Munford, her husband 51-year-old Danny Munford and their 14-year-old twin son Jadarrion Murphy died in the storm.

His first cousin shared how Jadarrion’s twin brother is holding up.

“He’s ok. We’re with him every step of the way. We’re going to help him take it one day at a time. That’s all we can do. As a family, we’re going to come together, and just take it one day at a time. They say a family that prays together, stays together and our family believes in praying,” said Denetrice Duren.

Their first cousin said the funeral will be held on Sunday, April 2.

Other neighbors affected by the storm say they have never seen anything like this before.

“I’ve never been through the sound of it. It was just terrifying,” said Becky Mitchell, a neighbor.

“It sounded like a big jet going through,” said Gaylon Grantham, a neighbor.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said Carroll County is under a boil water notice until further notice.

“Just continue all the words of encouragement and just keep us in their prayers,” said Duren.

Carroll County officials said they will be doing a cleanup at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday in front of the K&M store.