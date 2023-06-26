CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton is recovering from Sunday night’s severe weather.

Many people in the city are without power due to the damage from the storms. The strong winds uprooted trees across Clinton. The wind also knocked down power lines.

The storms also caused two house fires in the city. One fire happened off of Warwick Drive when lightning hit the top of the home. The second fire happened on Laurelwood Drive when the wind knocked a tree onto the backside of the home, which led to the fire.

“It’s just something that no one wants to experience here. We did go through this storm about a few weeks ago, and we’re still experiencing power outages, and people are without lights and stuff,” said Joann Harris, who lives in Clinton.

Neighbors said it’s frustrating to have to deal with losing power again after last week’s storms.