PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed eight tornadoes touched down in Mississippi during the severe weather event on November 29-30, 2022.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) reported the storms caused damage to homes, knocked down trees and caused power outages. Two injuries that happened in Pike County have been reported to MEMA.

Statewide, counties have reported 47 homes have been damaged. Two poultry farms also sustained significant damage in Jasper County.

The following counties reported damaged to homes:

Choctaw – 6 homes

Jasper – 12 homes

Pike – 8 homes

Lowndes – 20 homes

Oktibbeha – 1 home

MEMA is assisting counties with validating damage assessments. Neighbors can file an insurance claim, take pictures of the damage to the home, and report damage via MEMA’s self-report tool.