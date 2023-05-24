SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Town of Rolling Fork remains resilient after an EF4 hit the town two months ago.

Damaged buildings, boarded homes and piles of debris line the streets throughout Rolling Fork, but this doesn’t tell the full story.

People in the town remain optimistic and are working around the clock to rebuild the area. Multiple organizations are on site to assist those in need.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) encouraged individuals, families and businesses, who were affected by the tornado, to apply for assistance before the deadline.

“Over a million cubic yards of debris have been removed from public roads and highways, and we’re about 88% done with the debris removal process. And so Panola, Carroll and Montgomery counties are completed. And so, we now have the other three counties are complete. But yeah, we’re about 88% there,” said Erin Gaddis with FEMA.

The deadline to apply for the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund is Thursday, May 25.