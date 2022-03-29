EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – Tornado relief efforts have been underway in the Town of Edwards after the severe weather affected the town on Tuesday, March 22.

Tyson Foods set up shop as a resource for community members.

“It’s so good to see so many people coming to see what we are offering, so it makes you feel good, and it’s good to be a Good Samaritan,” said Leon Collier with Tyson Foods.

Edwards neighbors are now preparing for possible severe weather on Wednesday, March 30.

“I hope it’s not worse. I mean, you’re losing food. You can’t cook. You can’t see, You can’t find stuff for your house. You’re trying to take care of business. Gas stations are down, stores are down,” said Sherry Scarborough, who lives in Edwards.

Mayor LeKentric Caston said he communicated with Entergy crews to ensure the town is better protected from more severe weather.