USACE Vicksburg District activates Emergency Operation Center due to high water

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District announced it activated the Emergency Operations Center to “emergency watch” status on Wednesday, March 24, due to current and forecasted high water on the Mississippi River and its tributaries.

During emergency watch, USACE personnel and their local partners monitor the conditions of all federal flood control works, including levees, flood walls and pump stations. They also monitor rainfall amounts in affected areas and use National Weather Service data to determine if weather conditions warrant further action.

“In light of current and projected high-water stages throughout the region, we’re taking precautions and activating our Emergency Operations Center,” said USACE Vicksburg District Commander Col. Robert Hilliard. “The district has begun and will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners to manage flood risk.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting the Mississippi River at Vicksburg to reach flood stage Thursday, March 25. Current rainfall forecasts for the Yazoo Backwater drainage basin indicate that the Yazoo Backwater Area could reach an elevation of 90-91 feet by mid-April.

Neighbors are encouraged to contact local authorities and management officials for updates about conditions in their area and should avoid activities on or near flood control works.