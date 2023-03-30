SILVER CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the United States Postal Service (USPS) said operations will be temporarily paused in Silver City following the March 24 tornado.

The decision will affect the USPS location at 65 West Street in Silver City. However, USPS officials said mail delivery will continue where possible in Silver City.

In the meantime, customers can make retail transactions, mail packages and purchase postage at the Belzoni Post Office at 102 Church Street.

USPS officials said Silver City Post Office Box customers can also pick up their mail at the Belzoni location with proper identification.

Hours of operation for the Belzoni Post Office at 8:30 a.m. to 1 :00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The location is also open from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Service is not available on Sunday.