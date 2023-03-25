ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the United States Postal Service (USPS) announced the Rolling Fork Post Office, located at 138 Walnut Street, has suspended operations temporarily due to building damage.

Effective Monday, March 27, Rolling Fork customers may conduct retail transactions, including mailing packages and purchases postage, at a Mobile Retail Unit (MRU) set up in the Rolling Fork Post Office parking lot.

The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Service will not be available on Sunday.

Customers also may conduct business transactions at the Mayersville Post Office, 113 Court St, Mayersville, MS 39113. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. This Post Office is closed Saturday and Sunday.

USPS officials said there was no mail delivery on Saturday in the impacted areas. Mail delivery will resume Monday, March 27 where it is safe to do so.

They said customers with proper identification may pick up their PO Box mail at the Mobile Retail Unit in the Rolling Fork Post Office parking lot starting Monday.