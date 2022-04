RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A funnel cloud was spotted moving across the Jackson-metro area on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

One of the videos showed the possible tornado moving across I-55 south of Jackson.

This was the funnel cloud that prompted the tornado warning as it crossed over I-55 in South Jackson. @NWSJacksonMS #MSwx https://t.co/QBl6UGC3EV — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) April 13, 2022

The second video showed a funnel cloud near the Jackson–Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

The funnel cloud moved across the area before 6:30 p.m. So far, no damage has been reported.