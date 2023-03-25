AMORY, Miss. (WJTV) – At least 25 people were killed and dozens were hurt when tornadoes moved through Mississippi on Friday, March 24.

One of the cities that sustained damaged from the storms was Amory, Mississippi.

Surveillance videos from Amory High School showed the moment a tornado moved through the area. One video showed the front entrance of the school, which sustained damage.

Courtesy: Sam Strickland

In a Facebook post, school leaders asked students and parents to avoid the area due to the possibility of multiple gas leaks. They said crews were responding to fix the issue.

A tornado caused damage to the inside of Amory High School (Courtesy: Sam Strickland)

Governor Tate Reeves issued a State of Emergency in all counties affected by the severe storms.