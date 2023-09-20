ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – A Virginia-based group will travel to Mississippi to help rebuild two homes for families in Rolling Fork. The families lost everything following an EF-4 tornado that hit the town in March 2023.

A team of God’s Pit Crew staff and volunteers left headquarters in Danville, Virginia, on Wednesday, September 20 to travel to Sharkey County. They will rebuild and fully-furnish two new homes for the Nichols family and Berdley family.

The team plans to remain until Friday, October 6.

God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson says that they are grateful for everyone who makes projects like this possible through their generosity and support.

“Our ministry wouldn’t be able to provide hope for devastated families if it weren’t for the care and support that is so graciously shown to our group,” stated Johnson. “Projects like this wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for our wonderful volunteers, donors, and supporters.”

Along with building these two homes, God’s Pit Crew has built two other homes already this year and provided three modular homes to families in both Kentucky and Texas, as well.