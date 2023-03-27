SILVER CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – After tornadoes caused major damage across Mississippi, neighbors in Silver City are banding together to get storm victims the supplies they need.

Crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power and volunteers are doing everything they can to bring resources to the community.

Friday night, tornadoes swept across parts of the state, causing major damage, leaving 21 dead and dozens more injured.

“It was it was pretty hard to see it coming across because you don’t ever know if it might try to pick you up and spin you. Just to see it live like that was pretty devastating,” said Humphreys County Deputy Walker Stewart.

Silver City neighbors have been without power for three days. Pallets of water, care packages and supplies line tables along Highway 49 as neighbors stop by to collect items.

“What we need to do as Christians is to get out here and support our people. Whether it’s taking items to the place where they have relocated or just offering a word of prayer. Just being here. Take a listen and support,” said Kathleen Turner, a volunteer.

More than ten agencies traveled to Silver City to help those in need.

“You’ve got people all around who have come to help. They bring in the donations from all over the world. I have received calls from everywhere about something, so I just want people to continue to come out and volunteer,” said Humphreys County Sheriff Bruce Williams.

Williams said they’re in need of volunteers to help create care packages. He said it’s a long road ahead when it comes to cleanup efforts, but he’s optimistic about the future. Volunteers agree.

“The community means so much to me. It’s more than just being a community. It’s about serving your neighbors. It’s about serving your friends. It’s not about just us. It’s about everybody,” said Janice Bronson, a volunteer.

Donations can be dropped off between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Highway 49 in Silver City.