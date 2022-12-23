CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Canton has opened up the Canton Multipurpose Complex to get people out of the cold.

Temperatures are expected to drop below 20 degrees as the sun goes down in Canton on Friday, December 23. Thousands across the state have already lost electricity, leaving them without heat.

“We’ve got the Canton Multipurpose Complex open to allow citizens to get out of the cold. We understand in there’s going to be some freezing temperatures like last night. Right here we have the multipurpose complex open for anyone who wants to get out of the cold. It will be open. We will welcome them, everybody, whoever wants to come. We’re trying to get them out of the cold. Keep them safe. Keep them alive,” said Canton Police Chief Otha Brown.

The complex will be open 24/7 and security will be provided.