JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As severe weather approaches Warren County, Sheriff Martin Pace said storm damage is starting to take effect.

Three trees were reported down in the Eagle Lake. Sheriff Pace urged all neighbors to take shelter in their safe place.

Safe rooms have not opened at this time due to preliminary winds yet, but Sheriff Pace encouraged those with mobile homes to find a sturdy structure to shelter in.

Flash flooding and heavy winds are expected and could impact structures, electricity and homes.

