JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – As Storm Team 12 tracks severe weather in Mississippi overnight, there have already been reports of hail Friday evening.

Video from Jasper County showed golf ball sized hail falling in Stringer. The storm happened around 5:00 p.m.

@NWSJacksonMS Close to golf ball size hail mixed in with dime size here in Stringer, MS (SW Jasper county about 5 minutes ago #MSWX pic.twitter.com/QC7qYesgWU — TheKingPlaceMS (@TheKingPlaceMS1) April 9, 2021

Forecasters said the storm was tracking north along Highway 15 into Bay Springs and Louin.

