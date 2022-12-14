NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Incoming storms stirred up the water in Okaloosa County Wednesday.

Tiffany Bartch caught a waterspout just before noon on camera near Choctaw Beach in Freeport, Fla. Choctaw Beach is on the North side of Choctawhatchee Bay.

Storms are likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

