JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – When there is a possibility of severe weather, drivers are encouraged to stay off the roads if possible.

Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said there is no safe option when caught in a tornado in a vehicle, just slightly less-dangerous ones. MEMA shared tips on what to do if a tornado warning has been issued while you are driving.

What to do:

Get off the road. The best option is to drive to a designated shelter, basement or safe room.

The next best option is a small, windowless room or hallway on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

What not to do: