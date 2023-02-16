JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As winter transitions to spring in Mississippi, emergency management leaders and meteorologists are encouraging neighbors to prepare for the 2023 Spring Severe Weather Season.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Mississippi has been experiencing a La Niña weather pattern for three years.

There’s an 85% to 95% chance La Niña ends this spring, but that doesn’t mean El Niño takes over immediately. Instead, we’re most likely to shift into an “ENSO neutral” pattern, meaning neither La Niña nor El Niño is present.

That’s a challenge of sorts for meteorologists as they create long-range forecasts. The absence of La Niña and El Niño can make spring more unpredictable.

In 2022, the NWS reported 184 tornadoes, 108 instances of hail and 551 reports of damaging wind.

Bill Parker, a meteorologist at the NWS , said Mississippi is expected to see above normal temperatures in the Spring season.

“Precipitation wise, we are expected to see some they call it normal, but we really like to call it an equal chance,” said Parker. “There’s a equal chance we can see either below or above normal precipitation.”

According to Parker, it’s difficult to predict how strong the severe weather can be.

“For example like today, there will be severe weather, and there’s a possibility of tornadoes as well,” he stated.

El Niño isn’t quite ready to make its presence known, but it’s probably on the way. The Climate Prediction Center gives El Niño about a 60% chance of taking over this fall.