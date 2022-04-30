JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves declared May 1 through 7 as Hurricane Preparedness Week for Mississippi. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is partnering with other state agencies to keep Mississippians safe.

The official start of Hurricane Season is June 1 through November 30. The North Atlantic Hurricane Season is predicted to be above-average this year with 16-20 named storms, 6-8 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes (categories 3 through 5). Last year, there were 21 named storms. Seven of those were hurricanes with four categorized as major (winds of 111 mph of greater).

MEMA will focus on the following messages each day of Hurricane Preparedness Week:

Sunday, May 1 – Determine Your Risk

Monday, May 2 – Develop an Evacuation Plan

Tuesday, May 3 – Assemble a Disaster Supply Kit

Wednesday, May 4 – Get an Insurance Check-Up

Thursday, May 5 – Strengthen Your Home

Friday, May 6 – Help Your Neighbor/Know Your Resources

Saturday, May 7 – Complete a Written Plan

“Our major threats with any hurricane are winds, flooding, storm surge and tornadoes. For our Mississippians up north, you need to be prepared just like our residents on the coast. We want all Mississippians prepared for at least the first 72 hours after landfall,” said MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

Keep you and your family safe by preparing ahead of time with the MEMA Disaster Guide.