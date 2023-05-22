SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The last day for Mississippians to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Thursday, May 25.

If you are a survivor of the March tornadoes and severe storms and interested in help with your recovery, submit your application by 11:59 p.m. Central Time.

To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 from 6:00 a.m. to midnight. If you use a Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

Homeowners and renters in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola or Sharkey counties, who sustained damage to their primary property in the March 24-25 storms, may be eligible.

People with homeowner’s or renter’s insurance must file an insurance claim first. If your policy does not cover all damage expenses, you may be able to get federal assistance.