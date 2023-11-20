JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the threat of severe weather on Monday, November 20, 2023, officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced shelters and safe rooms will be open.

The following shelters and safe rooms will be open:

Lamar County Shelter – 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis – Open until the threat passes

Forrest County Shelter – 946 Sullivan Drive – Opens at 5 p.m.

Claiborne County Shelter – 13004 Hwy 18, Hermanville, MS

Adams County Shelter – 323 Liberty Road, Natchez, MS 39120

Jones County Shelter – 1425 Ellisville Blvd. Laurel, MS 39440 – Opens at 5 p.m.

Rankin County Shelter – 651 Marquette Road, Brandon, MS

