JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced safe rooms have opened on Saturday, December 9.
This comes as possible severe storms move through the state. The following shelters are open:
- Adams County Community Safe Room – 323 Liberty Rd, Natchez, MS – OPEN
- Copiah County Safe Room (Joe L. Johnson Safe Room)- 1060 Epps Ln, Hazlehurst, MS – OPEN
- Jones County Safe Room – 1425 Ellisville Blvd, Laurel, MS – OPEN
- Oktibbeha County Community Safe Room – 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville, MS- OPEN
- Rankin County Safe Room – 651 Marquette Road, Brandon, MS – OPEN