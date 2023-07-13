Neighbors in east Mississippi were impacted by flooding on Thursday, July 13. (Courtesy: Winston Co. Sheriff’s Office)

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in east Mississippi were impacted by flooding on Thursday, July 13.

State leaders reported flooding in Louisville and across Winston County. Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) said some areas have seen significant damage to homes and businesses.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh said law enforcement officers rescued three people from vehicles and removed several others from homes as the water rose.

No deaths or serious injuries were reported in the county within the first six hours of the heavy rainfall, which started at about 6 a.m., the sheriff said.

“We’re urging our residents not to travel unless absolutely necessary,” Pugh said. “We’re going to have a lot of roads washed out after this has receded.”

Pugh said the last time he can recall this type of rapid rainfall in the area was in 1977, when he was a child.

“There are streets in Louisville that are flooded that I’ve never seen flooded,” he said.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation issued warnings flash flooding on some state highways in Winston County.

As of Thursday afternoon, Crystal Ridge Road between 14E and Boon Road is impassable due to the road being washed out. Highway 15 North toward Ackerman was also closed due to five inches of water over the roadway.

Reeves said Winston County has requested a boat team, and Mississippi Task Force 2 is fulfilling the request.

Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said the Louisville Safe Room is open. The address is 99 North Columbus Ave.

“But we urge citizens to take caution and stay off the road at this time, if possible. We’re standing ready to help support the residents there as the situation develops,” Reeves said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.