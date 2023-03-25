WJTV 12 News’ Sports Director Blake Levine works to get supplies to those in need in Rolling Fork.

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News’ Sports Director Blake Levine is on the ground working to get supplies to those affected by Friday’s storms in Rolling Fork.

The town of Rolling Fork was hit by a possible tornado on Friday, March 24. Sharkey County Coroner Angelia Eason reported at least eight deaths in the county so far.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) reported at least 23 people were killed statewide during Friday’s tornadoes. The fatalities were reported in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll, and Monroe counties.

According to the agency, dozens of people are injured, and four people were reported missing as of 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.

Levine is working to get supplies like food, water, personal care and more to storm victims in Rolling Fork.

The Berry family lost their home in Friday’s storm.

The McCorkle family helps get supplies to storm victims in Rolling Fork.

Monetary donations can be made directly to Levine via Cash App at $blakelevinesports. The funds will be used to get more supplies to storm victims.