JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News in Jackson and WHLT in Hattiesburg will partner with the American Red Cross for a Week of Giving to raise funds for people impacted by the tornadoes on March 24.

WJTV 12 News and WHLT will broadcast a mini-telethon on Monday, April 3 during their evening

newscasts to encourage people to donate.

“Our hearts go out to people impacted by the tornadoes,” said Jeff Guy, Vice President and General Manager of WJTV 12 News and WHLT. “We are committed to helping our communities rebuild.”

Twenty-one people were killed after the storms hit Mississippi on March 24. A powerful EF4 tornado tore through Rolling Fork, Mississippi. More than 300 homes and businesses were destroyed in Rolling Fork and Silver City, Mississippi.

To donate now, click this link.