YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – With temperatures dropping across Mississippi, leaders with the Yazoo County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) offered some tips for neighbors to stay safe.

Neighbors are encouraged to bundle up and keep doors shut to close off a room. They’re also encouraged to bring pets and plants inside when the temperatures are below freezing.

Jackson Willingham, the Yazoo County EMA director, said if neighbors have to drive, they should watch out for icy roads.

“We’re getting a lot of precipitation. The temperatures are dropping a lot faster than folks expected them to. We’re at the freezing mark in Yazoo County right now. That’s going to lead to the possibility of bridges freezing over, overpasses freezing over, maybe some icy road conditions, if we get the freezing rain and sleet. People just generally need to be very aware of their surrounding when they’re traveling,” he said.

Willingham recommended having extra batteries in case of a power outage.