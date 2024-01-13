JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has partnered with the Red Cross, Shower Power and the People’s Advocacy Institute to provide shelter for those in need during the extreme cold next week.

On Monday, January 11, the city will open a shelter at Sheppard’s Gym, located at 1355 Hattiesburg Street. The shelter will open at 11:00 a.m.

City leaders said they’re ready to help those in need.

“We’re getting all of our supplies together, bringing out cots, gathering cots, blankets. We’ve been cleaning and refreshing the facilities and making them ready for use. We do have two backup facilities. One is the Police Training Academy on Saint Charles Street, and the other is Sykes Gym on Sykes Road,” said Dr. Pamela Scott, director of Human and Culture Services

Leaders with the city’s Constituent Services Department said the action line will be available to neighbors in need. The number is 601-960-1111.