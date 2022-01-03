Shelters open in Jackson area due to freezing temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two shelters in Jackson are offering homeless people a place to keep warm as temperatures drop in Mississippi.

The Billy Brumfield Homeless Shelter houses men overnight, seven days a week. Due to the pandemic, the shelter can only allow one-third of the people they normally house in.

The shelter also offers food, blankets and other essential items. Donations are currently being accepted from the public.

“Since this is a men’s shelter, we can always use anything that you think a man would use. Items like toiletries, shaving cream, razors, deodorant, underwear, socks, and other essentials are accepted. With it being cold like it is now, we could also use jackets, blankets, gloves and scarves this time of the year,” said Al McKinsey, director of the Billy Brumfield Homeless Shelter.

Both the Billy Brumfield Homeless Shelter and the Opportunity Center will be providing shelter as temperatures are expected to reach near freezing on Monday, January 3.