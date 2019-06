Our Pet of the Week this week is Clyde the dog, a 6-month-old Black Lab mix.

Full of energy, Cookie is house-trained, and does well with children and other dogs.

You can adopt Cookie from the Mississippi Animal Rescue League. The fee is $90.

Cookie and many other pets are waiting for their forever home at the Mississippi Animal Rescue League. You can call them at (601) 969-1631 or go to www.msarl.org.

And if you do adopt Cookie or another pet from there, be sure to send us a photo!