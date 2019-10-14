“Slight” Flood Risk for Central Mississippi on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Our first heavy rainfall event in over a month is set to happen Tuesday across Central Mississippi. Storm Team 12 says that some locations around the state, especially north of Interstate 20, could get up to 4 inches of rainfall in less than 24 hours on Tuesday. Widespread 1 to 2 inch rainfall totals are expected for most locations.

Rainfall forecast for Central Mississippi through Wednesday morning.

This high amount of rain under drought conditions could cause localized flooding and ponding on roadways on Tuesday. Though the rain will help alleviate abnormally dry conditions, doing so in such a short period of time causes problems. A burn ban remains in effect for the entire state until further notice.

Remember when on the roadways, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” Get the latest forecast on Tuesday’s heavy rainfall here and remember to stay with Storm Team 12 and 12 News for complete weather coverage.