JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With extremely cold temperatures expected to impact Central Mississippi in the coming days, Stewpot will extend shelter hours in Jackson.

The temperatures in Mississippi are expected to drop into the mid-teens and single digits Monday, January 15 through Wednesday, January 17. Those who are homeless or without heat in their homes will be vulnerable to the low temperatures.

Officials with Stewpot said shelter hours will be extended through this timeframe to accommodate guests during the cold weather, including the Opportunity Center Day Shelter, which will open nights from Friday, January 12 through Thursday, January 18.

Stewpot Shelters:

Billy Brumfield Emergency Shelter for Men

Matt’s House Emergency Shelter for Women & Women with Children

Opportunity Center Day Shelter

For those who would like to help during the cold snap, here’s a list of needed items:

Blankets

Jackets/Coats

Hand warmers

Gloves

Hats

Lip balm

Volunteers can bring donations to the Stewpot office, located at 1100 W. Capitol Street in Jackson, during the week from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. If anyone drops off donations on the weekend, the Stewpot Community Kitchen will be open on Saturdays from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.