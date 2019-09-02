Storm Team 12: Category 5 Hurricane Dorian Nears Florida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Dorian remains a strong Category 5 Hurricane on Monday morning, with winds of 165 mph. Coastal evacuations are already underway for portions of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. A Hurricane Warning stretches from Port St. Lucie up to Cape Canaveral. Hurricane Watches the remainder of the eastern Florida coast.

Hurricane watches and warnings in effect for most of eastern Florida ahead of Dorian.

The forecast models have come into agreement that Dorian will likely stay just offshore. Though impacts will still be felt along the Southeast coast. Tropical storm force winds, storm surge, heavy rain, and high surf are all likely from Fort Lauderdale up to Cape Hatteras. The turn to the north is predicted to happen Monday night.

Dorian is forecast to pass within 40 miles of Jacksonville on Wednesday morning.

Outside of Hurricane Dorian, Storm Team 12 is still watching four other possible storms. There is a medium chance for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico, though this is NOT expected to move north towards Mississippi. If one of these storms develops, the next name on the list is Fernand.