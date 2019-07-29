Storm Team 12: Tracking the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center has newly identified an area of storms in the Eastern Caribbean that has a low chance to develop into a tropical storm. Right now, the storm complex is situated to the southeast of Puerto Rico. The environment is not very favorable for tropical development.

However, we will monitor closely as numerous forecast models project this system to move in the general direction of Florida. Likely the only impacts will be increased rain chances for the Sunshine State. Increased wind shear (high winds aloft) and land interactions are keeping this storm’s development odds low.

We’re also watching a tropical wave moving off the African Coastline. This is the time of year we have to start monitoring the east Atlantic for the development of tropical waves.

In the Pacific Basin, two tropical storms are currently intensifying. Both Erick and Flossie are projected to become hurricanes over the next five days. Both of these storms are forecast to move south of the Hawaiian islands.

Stay with Storm Team 12 for tropical coverage all hurricane season.