HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg shelter will be working hard to make sure those without a home have a warm place to stay during the cold winter conditions.

The Fieldhouse For The Homeless Shelter will be open to give people winter gear and hot beverages. They will remain open this week for people who need to escape the cold. Anyone wishing to stay overnight must be at the shelter no later than 7:00 p.m.

Directors for the shelter said they expect their usual shelter numbers to double in size for both their men’s and women’s and children’s shelters. They’re asking the general public for donations.

“We’re preparing for our winter giveaway. So, we’ve had people already come to drop off hats, gloves, covers, scarves, tents, things of that nature. Things that are going to really help with the with the cold. We also, too, are looking for like those hand heaters, things that are going to protect the ears and feet, so socks. Those donations are really going to allow for us to be able to give to those who need it,” Beniria Williams, director of the shelter, said.

Used or new donations can be dropped off at 5712 U.S. Highway 49 south. The Fieldhouse shelter is currently accepting donations through the week.