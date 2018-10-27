Today's Forecast

We started off this Saturday morning on a chilly note as overnight lows dipped down to the low to mis 40's. Thankfully, we are not dealing with rain nor will we see any rain through the rest of this weekend. A high pressure system will keep us clear and sunny for today and tomorrow afternoon.

Highs will climb into the low 70's for this afternoon before reaching the low 80's for Sunday through Tuesday. A cold front will arrive Wednesday and could bring showers for Halloween Wednesday, but we will continue to monitor that through the rest of this weekend.