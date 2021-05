TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – In Northeast Mississippi, neighbors in the City of Tupelo were impacted by a tornado Sunday night.

The storm caused damage in the downtown area. Several homes were damaged on Elvis Presley Drive and several other streets.

Lots of trees down and damage to homes on Hunter Avenue. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/F8SZRz45t6 — Kayla Thompson (@KThompsonTV) May 3, 2021

There are no reports of any serious injuries.