JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-There’s an active tornado warning for Jasper and Covington counties until 7:30 a.m this morning.

The tornado is possibly near Taylorsville and moving east at 40 mph.

Our meteorologist Jacob Lanier is live now tracking on WJTV and WHLT.

6:53 AM – Continuing to track 2 rotating storms in the Pine Belt this morning. Tornado Warning continues for Jasper and Smith counties until 7:30 AM. Severe warning with possible tornado for Covington and Jefferson counties until 7:45 AM. Tracking live now on @WJTV. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/4bojbt7aBo — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) March 31, 2020