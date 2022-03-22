GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The town of Goodman was damaged after severe storms moved through Central Mississippi on Tuesday, March 22.

“The town is bad, we need all the help we can get, got trees down, power lines, we have a water outage, power outage, might take days to get it back restored,” said Fire Commissioner Elijah Brooks.

The widespread damage left community members in a state of disbelief.

“I’ve been here all my life and I’ve never saw this,” said Jasmine Haynes.

“To touch down here like it did, that was a very big surprise but, I’ve never seen that much damage before,” said Kagarvis Burnside.



High winds have devastated the town of Goodman including knocking several trees down on homes. One woman lost most of her belongings to wind and water damage.

“It blew all of this off up here and the porch and here you can see that it’s wet on the inside, water is leaking and everything we’re trying to put some paper up here,” said Earnestine Landfair.

After the storm volunteers began cleaning up the debris and clearing roadways.

“We looking forward to working out of this thing together, we’re going to all pull together and make it work. I’ve been around checking on as many people as I can get to and people are coming in and helping out. We really appreciate that,” said Alderman Michael Howard.

“Sure enough this happened and it’s bad but, family it brings us together and we know there’s a god so we’re not worried about anything. we know god is going to make a way,” said Landfair.

According to the fire commissioner, there were no deaths and one minor injury caused by the storm.