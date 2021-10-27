Tracking severe storms in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Heavy rain moved through Brookhaven after a tornado watch was issued for South Mississippi until 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27.

Neighbors in the community were seen at several gas stations filling up their vehicles just in case the conditions worsen overnight.

Strong thunderstorms are expected to depart the Pine Belt by midnight, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Some storms could reach severe criteria, with damaging 60+mph winds the main threat, but a few tornadoes and isolated flash flooding are all possible. Currently, there are no reports of power outages or road closures.

12 News Storm Team will continue to keep you weather alert here.