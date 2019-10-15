Tracking the Tropics: Depression could form in Gulf of Mexico

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Hurricane Center says there is now a medium 40% chance for a tropical depression to form in the Gulf of Mexico. The likely timeline of any tropical development would be by the end of the week.

Storm Team 12 forecasts that if it even develops, the storm will remain relatively weak. Any impacts for Mississippi would likely be limited to increase rainfall for the upcoming weekend.

