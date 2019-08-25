Tracking the Tropics: Dorian forms in the Atlantic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tropical Storm Dorian formed in the Atlantic Ocean this weekend. The latest forecast calls for it to strengthen into a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane as it moves towards Puerto Rico by midweek. Though the overall environment is unfavorable for further strengthening late week, we will still closely monitor this storm.

As we head towards the peak of hurricane season in mid-September, tropical activity is expected to continue to increase. Stay with Storm Team 12 for continued tropical weather coverage.