Tropical Depression Three forms Over Bahamas

Monday evening the National Hurricane Center announced that Tropical Depression Three had officially formed over the Bahamas. The small system quickly intensified on Monday afternoon, gaining a closed circulation and winds of 30 mph. Tropical Storm strength is 35 mph.

The new forecast track for the storm expects it to remain a tropical depression, so it will likely not be named. However, the next name on the tropical list is “Chantal” which is for the next storm to have winds of at least 39 mph.

Tropical Depression Three is forecast to remain a tropical depression through Wednesday.

Impacts to Florida will be minimal, mostly in the form of increased rain chances. Increasing wind shear will make the environment unfavorable for the storm to strengthen. It is forecast to weaken below tropical depression strength by Thursday.

